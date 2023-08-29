Manchester United dealt massive injury blow as star player likely to be out for 6 weeks after picking up injury - Reports

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane is reportedly set to miss six weeks of action after sustaining an injury in the Premier League win over Nottingham Forest on August 26.

Varane, 30, has become one of the defensive mainstays at Old Trafford since arriving from Real Madrid in the summer of 2021. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner was a regular under Erik ten Hag last season despite his chequered injury record, making 34 appearances across competitions.

Varane has started all three league games this campaign. But the injury bug returned in the 3-2 comeback Premier League win at home to Nottingham Forest at the weekend. The Frenchman was hauled off at half-time.

United Zone (via SkyKaveh) have now reported that the Real Madrid legend could be out for six weeks. That plunges Ten Hag's early plans for the season into disarray, as Varane is a key first-team regular.

Notably, the Frenchman has already missed over 30 games across competitions due to injury in two seasons at Manchester United.

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane had earlier complained about massive workload on players

Raphael Varane has made a good start to the season, but not necessarily at the end of the field he would have hoped. He hasn't helped keep a clean sheet but has got his name on the sheet at the other end.

The Frenchman netted the winner in Manchester United's rather fortuitous 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in their Premier League opener two weeks ago.

Varane, though, has been a massive voice against the ever-congested fixture list thrown at players. In a recent post on X, the Frenchman said that players had a meeting with the Football Association about the increasing workload due to a crammed fixture list.

His post read:

"We had a meeting last week with the FA. They recommended from the referees new decisions and rules. From the managers and players, we have shared our concerns for many years now that there are too many games, the schedule is overcrowded, and it’s at a dangerous level for players' physical and mental well-being."

He added:

"Despite our previous feedbacks, they have now recommended for next season: longer games, more intensity, and less emotions to be shown by players. We just want to be in good condition on the pitch to give 100% to our club and fans. Why are our opinions not being heard?"

He continued:

"As a player, I feel very privileged to do the job I love every day, but I feel these changes are damaging our game. We want to be at our maximum level, the best we can be and put on amazing performances for fans to celebrate every week."

With only three league games into the season though, it's arguable if the congested fixture list has led to the Manchester United defender's latest injury.