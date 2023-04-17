Manchester United interested in signing 24-year-old Premier League star Bruno Fernandes wanted at Old Trafford - Reports

According to Football Insider, Manchester United are interested in signing Portuguese midfielder Matheus Nunes from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer. Bruno Fernandes previously showered praise on his compatriot.

Nunes, 24, joined Wolves from Sporting CP in the summer, scoring once and providing one assist in 32 games across competitions. The Portuguese opened his account with a blinder against Chelsea on April 8.

When Nunes arrived at the Molineux, Fernandes said that he should have joined United instead (via Manchester Evening News):

"I've already told him that he should have come here (to United) and not there (Wolves). I'm very happy for him. He's going to experience the best league in the world; he's going to have players beside him with a lot of quality, like Ruben (Neves) and Joao (Moutinho), who will teach him a lot. They are two experienced players."

Fernandes added:

"Matheus is doing incredible things. He has an incredible scope for growth; he is a humble, hardworking kid, and I'm sure he will probably explode in the Premier League and will show his qualities."

Since his Sporting CP days, Nunes has been a good carrier of the ball and possesses an eye for a pass. His shooting ability was also on display, as he netted against Chelsea.

The player's style might be considered akin to that of Fernandes. The duo could share the pitch for Manchester United next season. Nunes is contracted with Wolves till 2027 and has a market value of €45 million (according to Transfermarkt).

Manchester United will miss Bruno Fernandes for Sevilla clash

Manchester United next take on Sevilla in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League quarterfinals on Thursday (April 20). The first leg at Old Trafford ended in a 2-2 stalemate.

United, though, will be without the services of Bruno Fernandes in the second leg. The Portuguese picked up a yellow card in the first leg for a handball offence. He will miss the second leg for accumulating three yellow cards in the knockouts.

The Portuguese has been a key player for United this season, scoring ten goals and providing 13 assists in 49 games across competitions. Whether Manchester United can beat Sevilla and book a spot in the last four in Fernandes' absence remains to be seen.

Poll : 0 votes