Manchester United linked with striker who idolises Cristiano Ronaldo and scored winner against Barcelona this season: Reports

Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo has influenced the game and served as an inspiration for many young footballers across the world. One of them is young Nigeria-born starlet George Ilenikhena. The Royal Antwerp player has been linked with a move to the Red Devils, where he intends to follow the footsteps of his idol.

In an interview with Belgian news outlet, Het Laatste Nieuws, the 17-year-old issued a come-and-get-me plea to the Old Trafford outfit:

"Cristiano Ronaldo is the best footballer of all time. He inspires others and is also a good person off the field. I watch his videos all the time. So, it should come as no surprise that Manchester United are my favourite club, right? Cristiano played there, didn’t he?"

Ilenikhena is no stranger to first-team football, featuring 16 times for Ligue 2 side Amiens at 16 years. He moved to Antwerp for £5 million, where he has bagged 14 goals in 50 appearances, including the winner against Barcelona in a 3-2 UEFA Champions League group-stage win this season.

Manchester United will have to keep a keen eye on the striker, with clubs sure to have him on their radar. Newly crowned Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen and Champions League finalists Borussia Dortmund are also keeping tabs on him.

The Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy will hope that his plea to the Red Devils is heeded so thta he can follow in his idol's footsteps.

Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot reveals Cristiano Ronaldo influence

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has shared his experience of sharing the dressing room with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese full-back said that his compatriot played a key role in helping him get better at being prepared mentally and physically for games.

Speaking with the Daily Telegraph, the former Porto defender said:

"I’ve become a bit more obsessed about being physically and mentally available for every game, During the early stages of my career I had some problems with injuries so that was something that was consuming me because the first step for you being able to play is being available.

"So I became a little bit more obsessed, especially after meeting Cristiano and spending a lot of time with him – having this obsession about being available”

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United ended on contentious terms despite his decent return of 27 goals in 54 appearances.

An explosive interview where he blasted the club owners and manage, Erik Ten Hag saw his contract mutually terminated. The Portuguese legend would move to Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, where he has had a 50-goal season.