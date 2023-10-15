Neymar clashes with Brazilian Football Confederation president after 1-1 Venezuela draw - Reports

Brazil striker Neymar reportedly had a clash with his Football Confederation president Ednaldo Rodrigues following the team's 1-1 home draw with Venezuela on Thursday (October 12).

In a FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier at the Arena Pantanal in Cuiaba, Gabriel Martinelli gave Brazil the lead in the 50th minute. However, Eduard Bello restored parity for Venezuela five minutes from time as the visitors earned a historic draw.

It was the first time Brazil drew with Venezuela at home in a game where their attack struggled to get going. After a dour first half, Neymar spurned an opportunity to open the scoring but did assist Martinelli's opener.

New boss Fernando Diniz's side's profligacy in front of goal came back to haunt them as Venezuela pegged them back with a spectacular late equalizer. The Pantanal faithful didn't like it and vented their frustration on Neymar, who was hit with popcorn by a fan.

The Al-Hilal star reportedly retaliated by cursing the federation president Rodrigues 'son of a b***h' and 'to take it in his a**'. Neymar added that the federation shouldn't have staged the game at a venue where the players would be subjected to insult.

As if that was not enough, the 31-year-old threatened not to travel to Montevideo on Tuesday (October 17) for the next qualifier against Uruguay. However, people nearby intervened to prevent the situation from escalating, as reported by Brazilian sports announcer Jose Carlos Araujo (via PSGTalk).

With the draw, Brazil dropped points for the first time in three FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying games to cede the top spot to Argentina (9) in the CONMEBOL standings. The defending champions have won all three games without conceding.

How did Neymar fare in Brazil's draw with Venezuela?

Brazil attacker Neymar had a disappointing outing at the Arena Pantanal in Cuaiba on Thursday against Venezuela. Despite starting the game and playing the entire 90 minutes, the Al-Hilal star managed just two shots on target and two off target.

The 31-year-old had 101 touches of the ball and laid out 55/68 passes. He did lay out three key passes and 3/7 crosses but no long balls. Neymar had a shot blocked, lost possession a whopping 26 times, and didn't make a dribble or an interception.

The attacker is Brazil's all-time top scorer with 79 goals in 127 games and has also provided 59 assists, one of which came against Venezuela. He has two goals and three assists in three World Cup 2026 qualifiers, assisting in each outing.