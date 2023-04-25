PSG open to offers for Achraf Hakimi this summer amid interest from 2 Premier League giants - Reports

PSG are willing to listen to offers for Achraf Hakimi this summer as Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea are interested.

The Moroccan has played for four different sides since 2017. It seems like he could be on the move yet again, with the Parisians open to selling Hakimi if a lucrative deal comes by, according to Teamtalk.

Their report claims that PSG are looking to rebuild their squad this summer. Hakimi could be sold off, as his sale would fetch them a huge sum, especially with Manchester United and Chelsea interested in his services.

With Hakimi's former PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino in advanced talks to become the next permanent manager of the Blues, the 24-year-old could be on his way to Stamford Bridge.

However, the West London side face competition from their league rivals Manchester United, who are looking for an upgrade on Aaron Wan-Bissaka, the aforementioned report adds.

Signed on a €60 million transfer from Inter Milan in 2021, Hakimi has been an integral part of PSG's squad since then. With eight goals and 11 assists in 77 appearances across competitions, he has added a new layer to the side's attack. Hakimi has been omnipresent in their league campaigns, winning the Ligue 1 title last season and on course for another this term.

The 24-year-old's contract with PSG runs till 2026, and he's valued at €70 million, according to transfermarkt.com.

PSG on cusp of Ligue 1 title

PSG are closing in on an 11th Ligue 1 title and a second in a row. With 75 points from 32 games, the Parisians are eight points ahead of second-placed Marseille. They need just three more wins to confirm themselves as French champions again.

If Marseille slip up in their next three games, PSG could win the league earlier than that. Lorient, Troyes and Ajaccio, the next three sides in line for the Parisians, are in the bottom half of the standings, with the latter two mired in a relegation scrap.

On paper, PSG could be crowned champions on matchday 35, on May 13.

