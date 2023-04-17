PSG star Lionel Messi is rumoured to return to Barcelona this summer after the expiration of his contract with the Parisians, but he has one key demand. According to Spanish news outlet El Nacional, the Argentine wants Xavi, his former teammate, to remain as the club manager.

Xavi became the permanent manager of the Blaugrana in November 2021 after Ronald Koeman was given the boot. The club legend has done a great job of reviving the squad, as Barcelona are on the cusp of winning their first La Liga title in four years.

The former player has another year on his contract with the side, but Messi wants Xavi's stay to be extended, as he's keen to join forces with his good friend in the foreseeable future.

The Argentine's contract with PSG is up in the summer. There's plenty of doubt over his future, although club chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi wants him to remain in the French capital. Talks of a return to Barcelona have been going the rounds since Messi left in the summer of 2021, and it looks like those speculations could come true this year.

The 35-year-old hasn't revealed where he intends to play next season. A decision may have been made by now, as Messi had insisted on figuring out his future after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

However, his arrival at Barcelona would mean the club will have o sell some of their players to make room for the legend and lighten their wage bill. Veterans like Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba could reportedly be offloaded.

Busquets' contract runs out this summer, but there are rumors that he could be given a one-year extension, with talks ongoing.

Messi guiding PSG to another Ligue 1 title

The Argentinian's future might be up in the air, but he's enjoying his time with PSG, playing a key role in their push for the 2022-23 Ligue 1 title.

With 15 goals and 14 assists in 26 appearances, the Argentine has returned to his best after struggling in his first season at the club. Along with Kylian Mbappe, the duo are driving the side to their 11th top-flight crown and second in a row. PSG boast a healthy eight-point advantage with only seven games to go.

Poll : 0 votes