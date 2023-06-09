Real Madrid on cusp of signing 30-year-old goalkeeper - Reports

According to MARCA's Jose Felix Diaz, Real Madrid are close to completing a deal for Getafe goalkeeper David Soria.

The 30-year-old has made 39 appearances across competitions for Getafe this season, keeping 14 clean sheets. Soria is considered among the best goalkeepers in the league at the moment.

Los Blancos, meanwhile, look set to part ways with Andriy Lunin in the summer. Since arriving at the club, the Ukrainian has struggled for game time. Madrid are keen on adding a back-up to Thibaut Courtois.

Hence, the club are looking to sign Soria from Getafe, who has been at the club since 2018. He has made 185 appearances for the club, keeping 68 clean sheets. Despite his qualities, Soria can only be expected to be a back-up to Thibaut Courtois.

The Belgian has been phenomenal in recent seasons. He showed his quality in the 2022-23 campaign, too.

Real Madrid sign Fran Garcia

Los Blancos have strengthened their left-back spot for next season with the signing of Fran Garcia. The Spaniard was a key player for Rayo Vallecano last season, making 40 appearances across competitions, scoring twice and assisting thrice.

A product of Los Blancos' youth academy, Garcia has returned to the club and will represent the senior team. The Madrid giants issued a statement about Garcia's arrival (via their website):

"Fran García (Bolanos de Calatrava, Ciudad Real, 14/08/1999) has joined Real Madrid. The left-back returns to the club where he spent seven seasons after a three-year stint at Rayo Vallecano, where he has amassed experience (72 games in the Primera Division) and has become one of the league's top defenders. In last season's championship, he was the outfield player to have played the most minutes (3,408)."

It added:

"At the age of 23, Fran Garcia knows exactly what it's like to wear the Real Madrid shirt. He made his debut with the first team in a 2018/19 Copa del Rey match against Melilla and provided an assist.

"He was then in the Castilla team for the first of his two seasons. He came to the academy side after playing in different youth teams since he joined the club in 2013 to play in the under 15s."

The Madrid giants already have David Alaba and Ferland Mendy, so Garcia's arrival is expected to strengthen the squad.

