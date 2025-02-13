Real Madrid set to face competition from 3 Premier League giants for 22-year-old defender: Reports

Real Madrid face competition from Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea in the race to sign Castello Lukeba from RB Leipzig, according to BILD (via Tribal Football). Los Blancos are looking to strengthen their centre-back position in the forthcoming summer transfer window.

Since joining Leipzig from Lyon for a reported €30 million in August 2023, Lukeba, 22, has been a formidable performer. His performances haven't gone under the radar, as several clubs are looking to sign him.

Real Madrid's interest in signing Lukeba could be tied to their injury crisis in the centre-back department this season. The trio of Eder Militao, David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger are on the sidelines.

That has left boss Carlo Ancelotti with only two options - Jesus Vallejo and Raul Asencio. Thus, the club are looking to boost the depth by signing Lukeba from RB Leipzig. The Frenchman's defensive solidity and ball-winning prowess could enhance Madrid's defensive prowess.

Meanwhile, Liverpool's interest in Lukeba could be tied to the uncertainty of Virgil van Dijk's future at Anfield. Manchester United and Chelsea could also look to sign Lukeba to enhance their depth in defence.

The Frenchman has registered 18 appearances for Leipzig this season. In 11 Bundesliga games, Lukeba has made 18 tackles and 33 clearances and won 40 of 60 ground duels (via FootyStats).

The aforementioned report added that Lukeba has a €90 million release clause in his contract with Leipzig, which could be triggered by potential suitors. The French defender is contracted with Leipzig till June 2029 and is valued at €50 million (as per Transfermarkt).

How has Real Madrid centre-back Raul Asencio fared this season?

CD Leganes v Real Madrid CF - La Liga EA Sports - Source: Getty

Amid the injury of several experienced centre-backs, Asencio has been impressive in defence this season. The Spaniard has also been able to handle defensive pressure, as he has featured in key games for Los Blancos.

Asencio has registered 31 appearances for Madrid this season, providing one assist as well. In 11 La Liga games, he has made 37 ball recoveries, won seven tackles and 42 duels contested (via FOTMOB).

Given his impressive performances, he remains a key defender for Los Blancos for the remainder of the season. Meanwhile, Real Madrid take on Osasuna in the next La Liga game on Saturday (February 15).

