Surprise Premier League club prepared to enter race to sign Barcelona and Real Madrid linked midfielder - Reports

Real Madrid and Barcelona are both interested in UD Las Palmas star Alberto Moleiro. Premier League outfit Aston Villa, though, are looking to get ahead of the Spanish giants and add the young midfielder to their ranks (according to AS).

Moleiro broke into Las Palmas' starting XI last season. He has made 22 appearances for the Segunda division club this term, providing five assists.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are expected to battle over the player's signature in the near future. Aston Villa are also interested in the player. The Birmingham-based side's manager, Unai Emery, is looking to use his experience in Spanish football to get the player's signature.

Emery recently said (via Mirror):

"We are speaking, and we are working on the possibility to add some players. Really, I want to improve everything we can in the squad, but I'm so happy with the players because I think we have very good players,"

The ex- Arsenal and Villareal boss added:

"Of course, we can improve, and we can add in some position because I think we are not plentiful in the positions in the squad that I want. The next four weeks, we are going to try to add some players, but, really, only if they improve our team."

Moleiro is contracted with Las Palmas till 2026. Any interested club could get the player for €30 million, his release clause amount.

That could rise to €60 million if the Tenerife-based side qualify for La Liga next season. As Las Palmas are atop the Segunda division currently, chances are high that the team could play in La Liga next season.

Las Palmas manager Garcia Pimienta recently compared the Real Madrid target with Barcelona midfielder Pedri. He said:

“Moleiro has magic. He is surrounded by great footballers, and he is showing an excellent level. He has a very high ceiling, within a very short time in top-level teams. I would like to see him in Barcelona. I think it’s a clear Barca profile, although we’re talking about big words. A team of gamers who normally generate many scoring chances.”

Real Madrid and Barcelona in close La Liga title race

Real Madrid and Barcelona are involved in a close La Liga title race. Xavi's side are atop the standings with 38 points from 15 games. Carlo Ancelotti's Madrid have the same number of points but are behind on goal difference.

Real Madrid won 2-0 at Valladolid on December 31, while Barcelona were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Espanyol on the same day.

Poll : 0 votes