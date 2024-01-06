Two Manchester United stars offered to Barcelona; Xavi interested in signing them - Reports

According to El Nacional, Manchester United duo of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Scott McTominay have been offered to Barcelona, whose manager Xavi is interested in signing them.

Since his €50 million move to Old Trafford, Wan-Bissaka, who was once one of the most promising full-backs in the world, struggled to live up to expectations. He has made 175 appearances for the Red Devils.

This season, Wan-Bissaka has played 15 games, providing two assists. As per the aforementioned report, the full-back has been offered to Barca. Xavi is reportedly interested in the player as a back-up for the on-loan Joao Cancelo.

Sergi Roberto's deal expires in the summer, and the veteran's future at the club is in doubt. Wan-Bissaka, meanwhile, is contracted with United till 2025, and the 26-year-old has an estimated market value of €20 million.

Apart from Wan-Bissaka, Scott McTominay is another Manchester United player who has been offered to Barcelona. The Scottland international is United's joint-top goalscorer this season with six goals.

McTominay, though, is not first-choice for Erik ten Hag. He has started 16 of 22 games this term. Barca, meanwhile, are set to miss Gavi for the season after the youngster suffered an ACL injury while on international duty with Spain in November.

McTominay could prove to be a useful player for Xavi. He has made 231 appearances for United, scoring 25 goals and providing six assists. The 27-year-old is contracted till 2025, and as per Transfermarkt, has a market value of €28 million.

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane linked with shock Barcelona move

According to TEAMTalk, Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has been in talks with Barcelona. The Red Devils could sanction a sale for as low as €20 million.

Varane joined Manchester United from Real Madrid for a reported £51 million in 2021. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has made 79 appearances for the Old Trafford club.

This season, Varane has played 16 games across competitions. However, Erik ten Hag has often chosen the likes of Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof ahead of the Frenchman. Varane has started just 11 games.

Considering Varane's trophy-laden history as a Real Madrid player, his links to Barcelona are interesting.