Xavi requests Joan Laporta to approve key demand alongside Lionel Messi signing at Barcelona this summer - Reports

Barcelona are keen on securing Lionel Messi's return in the summer, but manager Xavier Hernandez has made a request to president Joan Laporta: extend Ousmane Dembele's contract.

The Frenchman has sizzled for Barca under Xavi. He has been crucial once again this season, scoring eight goals and providing seven assists in 30 games across competitions.

While there have been concerns over Dembele's fitness, he's one of the best in the world in his position when fit. However, Dembele's deal runs out at the end of the 2023-24 season, and the release clause of his contract comes down to €50 million in the summer.

The sum is very affordable for big clubs, there is reportedly interest from the Premier League for the Frenchman. Barca, though, are keen to keep hold of the 25-year-old attacker. Since making his Barca debut in 2017, Dembele has made 180 appearances for the club, scoring 40 goals and providing 41 assists.

Barcelona are also keen on securing Lionel Messi's return in the summer. They will need to free up €200 million from the wage bill to register new players, though. However, apart from securing Messi's return, Barca have other priorities to take care of, too.

Barcelona club chief says club working on Lionel Messi return

Taking care of their financial matters is one of the most important things to do for Barcelona to secure Lionel Messi's return in the summer. The club are doing so, according to economic vice-president Eduardo Romeu.

Romeu said that the club have made appeals to La Liga and are looking to work on cost-cutting methods and generating more income to settle their financial situation (via AS):

“It is true that within the plan, there are more interesting points than others and within those €200 million that we save there are cost-cutting measures, but an increase in income must also be counted. We are in a good position, and we must make sure it continues."

He said:

“We are close to achieving our objective. I am convinced that (La Liga) will give us the green light, but before we sign players, we have to register them, and before that, we have to sell. We will do what the manager asks us.”

Lionel Messi left Barcelona in the summer of 2021. He scored 672 goals and provided 303 assists in 778 games across competition. A return to his old stomping ground would be a dream scenario,

