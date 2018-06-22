Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Russian who groped female World Cup reporter apologises

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 22 Jun 2018, 15:19 IST
56

Berlin, Jun 22 (AFP) A Russian football fan apologised today for groping and kissing a German TV correspondent during a live telecast from the World Cup.

"I offer you most profound apologies," he told Colombian journalist Julieth Gonzalez Theran in a video call that was shown by broadcaster Deutsche Welle.

"I acted carelessly and did not think that I would cause you confusion and shock," added the fan, who declined to give his name.

Theran was reporting from the Russian city of Saransk when the man appeared suddenly, one hand grabbing her arm and the other her breast while kissing her on the cheek.

His abrupt action sparked condemnation of sexual harassment from the German international channel, whose clip of the incident went viral online.

The Russian man said he had placed a bet with a friend that he could kiss the reporter on the cheek, and had waited for her to go on-air before springing on her.

He added that he thought he was grabbing her shoulders with both hands but "apparently I missed a little".

Theran said she appreciated his apology and voiced her determination to move on from the episode.

"I refuse to be a victim, I just want to continue with my job," she said.

The assault came at a time when the online #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct has made waves around the world, prompting victims to come forward to report harassment, including by leading figures in industry and the arts

Russian police academy turns into World Cup nerve center
RELATED STORY
Russian official urges love at World Cup after backlash
RELATED STORY
Burger King says sorry for Russian World Cup pregnancy ad
RELATED STORY
Russian hopes, fears tied up in Putin's showcase World Cup
RELATED STORY
Scalpers still operating at World Cup despite crackdown
RELATED STORY
Banned ex-FIFA president Blatter in Russia for World Cup
RELATED STORY
Russian players who could become hot transfer targets
RELATED STORY
World Cup: No Russian? No Problem. There's an app for that
RELATED STORY
Iceland charms before World Cup debut against Argentina
RELATED STORY
Who is Denis Cheryshev? 5 things to know about the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us