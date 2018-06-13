Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Russian women should not sleep with World Cup guests, warns MP

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 13 Jun 2018, 22:34 IST
82

Moscow, June 13 (AFP) Russian women should refrain from sleeping with visiting World Cup fans so as to avoid becoming single mothers with mixed-race children, a lawmaker who heads the parliament's family committee said today.

Tamara Pletneva, a 70-year-old Communist who leads the lower house's family, women and children body, told Govorit Moskva radio station she hoped women would not date visiting fans and get pregnant.

The World Cup hosted by Russia could mean "there will be young women who meet someone and then give birth... I hope not," she said.

She compared the situation to the 1980 Olympics held in Moscow, which led to some local women having then-unusual relationships with foreigners and falling pregnant.

Asked if the World Cup could boost Russia's birth rate -- a key goal for President Vladimir Putin -- Pletneva replied: "We should be giving birth to our own children." Children who are mixed-race are likely to be brought up in one-parent families, she warned.

"It's the children who suffer... and have suffered since the Soviet era. It's lucky if they're the same race (as the mother) but if they're of another race, it's worse," she said, adding "I'm not a nationalist."

She said that children risked being "abandoned and just left with their mother" or alternatively being taken abroad by their fathers, urging women to marry "Russian citizens." Her comments drew criticism and ridicule.

"I wonder what Pletneva will say when she's reminded of Say No to Racism," wrote radio journalist Tatyana Felgenhauer on Twitter, in reference to FIFA's long-running anti-racism campaign.

Pletneva previously criticised the #MeToo campaign against sexual harassment, tentatively spreading in Russia.

"We're not in America or Europe. Why should we copy everything? If a woman doesn't want it, no one is going to harass her," she told Gazeta.ru news site in February

Lawmaker urges Russian women to be vigilant with WCup fans
RELATED STORY
Russian police academy turns into World Cup nerve center
RELATED STORY
Cossacks under scrutiny as they prepare to guard World Cup
RELATED STORY
Dining Russian-style at the World Cup
RELATED STORY
At World Cup, Russian billionaire Agalarov remembers Trump
RELATED STORY
FIFA to put 100,000 World Cup tickets on sale Friday
RELATED STORY
Putin-led Russian World Cup vote win investigated 8 years on
RELATED STORY
WORLD CUP: What you need to know about traveling in Russia
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Russian TV picks ex-coach as commentator
RELATED STORY
Panama taking three players as 'guests' alongside 23-man...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
FIFA World Cup 2018
Today RUS SAU 08:30 PM
Tomorrow EGY URU 05:30 PM
Tomorrow MOR IRA 08:30 PM
Tomorrow POR SPA 11:30 PM
16 Jun FRA AUS 03:30 PM
16 Jun ARG ICE 06:30 PM
16 Jun PER DEN 09:30 PM
17 Jun CRO NIG 12:30 AM
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us