RW Erfurt vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | July 22, 2023 

Borussia Dortmund continue their pre-season with a visit to the Steigerwaldstadion to face RW Erfurt on Saturday (July 22).

Der BVB have won both their friendlies of the summer. They began with a stunning 7-0 demolition of Westfalia Rhynern before a narrow 3-2 defeat of RW Oberhausen.

In the second game, Samuel Bamba netted a 90th minute winner as BvB kept their winning run going. Cottrell Ezekwerm put Erfurt in front in the sixth minute before Marco Reus equalised eight minutes later. Antonios Papadopoulos put Dortmund in front in the 49th minute before Manfredas Ruzgis restored parity for Oberhausen 20 minutes later.

In the final minute of normal time, Bamba netted the winner for Dortmund, who registered their second straight pre-season win.

The upcoming game will be their last before Die Borussen fly to the United States. There, they're scheduled to play San Diego Loyal, Manchester United and Chelsea before returning home to face Ajax in their last friendly of the summer.

Erfurt, meanwhile, have also kept themselves busy with a spate of friendlies this summer, including a 6-0 shellacking of Greuther Furth II in their last game. The fourth-tier German side have alternated between a draw and a win in four games but haven't lost, although Dortmund will be their toughest opponent yet.

RW Erfurt vs Borussia Dortmund Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Dortmund have won both their previous clashes with Erfurt: 4-0 in July 2012 and 5-2 in August 2017.

Borussia Dortmund captain Marcos Reus has scored in both friendly games this summer (2 vs Westfalia Rhynern and one vs RW Oberhausen).

Erfurt are unbeaten in four friendly games this summer (won two, drawn two).

Dortmund have won both their friendly games this summer (7-0 vs Westfalia Rhynern and 3-2 vs RW Oberhausen).

RW Erfurt vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Dortmund are on a roll this summer, and their fiery run makes them the outright favourites in the tie. Erfurt could sit back and look to frustrate them, but the Bundesliga giants have enough quality in their ranks to see them through.

Prediction: Erfurt 0-3 Dortmund

RW Erfurt vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Dortmund

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No