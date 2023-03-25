Rwanda vs Benin Prediction and Betting Tips | March 27, 2023 

Rwanda host Benin at the Stade Huye in Butare on Monday (March 27) in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, just five days after a stalemate in their first meeting.

The sides drew 1-1 on Wednesday (March 22), with Gilbert Mugisha's 13th-minute opener for Rwanda getting cancelled out by Steve Mounie in the 82nd minute. Rwanda were reduced to ten men after Hakim Sahabo was sent off after the hour mark.

After the latest round of results, both teams remain out of contention for qualification in Group L. Both teams are winless, with Rwanda in third with two points, while Benin are at the bottom with just one.

Aiming for their first AFCON appearance since 2004, the Wasps are coming a cropper yet again. That's perhaps because manager Carlos Alos has brought an inexperienced squad, especially in attack.

Benin, meanwhile, were last seen in the competition in 2019, which was after nine years. Their wait for the next appearance will continue if the Cheetahs don't start picking up wins.

Rwanda vs Benin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been five clashes between Rwanda and Benin before, with Benin winning twice and losing once.

Rwanda's only win over Benin came in October 2011 (1-0 in the AFCON qualifiers).

The visitors have scored in four of their five previous clashes with Rwanda (seven in total).

Two of their last three games have ended in draws.

The visitors are winless in their last five games, losing thrice.

The hosts have won just one of their last six games

Benin have conceded in their last six games.

Both teams have scored only twice in three AFCON qualifiers.

Rwanda vs Benin Prediction

Rwanda will rely on home advantage and could take a more defensive approach with the aim of getting at least a point. However, Benin are a stronger unit and have quite a few good options in attack, which can hurt the hosts.

Neither side have won in the qualifiers so far, but that could change, with the Cheetahs likely to prevail, albeit narrowly.

Prediction: Rwanda 0-1 Benin

Rwanda vs Benin Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Benin

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

