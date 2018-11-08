×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Ryan, Mooy return for Socceroos as Goodwin gets train-on spot

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15   //    08 Nov 2018, 07:05 IST
MatRyan - cropped
Brighton and Hove Albion and Australia goalkeeper Mat Ryan

Mat Ryan and Aaron Mooy are set to make their Australia returns against South Korea, while the in-form Craig Goodwin has been named as a train-on player.

Ryan and Mooy missed the Socceroos' 4-0 friendly win over Kuwait last month due to minor injuries, but the Premier League duo are back for the clash in Brisbane on November 17.

Austria Vienna midfielder James Jeggo and Scotland-born Hibernian attacker Martin Boyle could make their debuts for Australia.

They were named in a 23-man squad, while four players – Goodwin, Melbourne Victory defender Thomas Deng, Sydney FC's Rhyan Grant and Newcastle Jets attacker Dimitri Petratos – are train-on players.

Goodwin has made a spectacular start to the season for Adelaide United, scoring eight goals in seven games.

"We made some great progress in Turkey in September, as well as in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait last month," Socceroos head coach Graham Arnold said.

"However, this window will be exceptionally important for us as we have only had 15 days to work together as a team on the training pitch. In training, and in our friendlies against Korea Republic and Lebanon, we will be looking to introduce more players to the Socceroos system and reward a number of locally based players for their performances in the Hyundai A-League and FFA Cup.

"With limited opportunities and matches to prepare for next year's AFC Asian Cup it is important that we make the most of every day that we have together, and by calling in additional train-on players from Hyundai A-League clubs this will ensure that more players are exposed to our style and standards as we edge towards the tournament.

"Several players who have been in and around the squad over the past 12 months, such as Andrew Nabbout and James Jeggo, will also be reintroduced to the group as we continue to add depth to the national team player pool."

Australia will face Lebanon on November 20, with Tim Cahill to make his 108th and final appearance for the Socceroos.

However, Arnold will wait until two days prior to that clash to name another 23-man squad.

 

Australia squad: Mitchell Langerak (Nagoya Grampus), Mathew Ryan (Brighton and Hove Albion), Daniel Vukovic (Genk); Aziz Behich (PSV), Milos Degenek (Red Star Belgrade), Alex Gersbach (Rosenborg), Matthew Jurman (Al-Ittihad), Josh Risdon (Western Sydney Wanderers), Trent Sainsbury (PSV); Mustafa Amini (Aarhus), Jackson Irvine (Hull City), James Jeggo (Austria Vienna), Robbie Kruse (Bochum), Mathew Leckie (Hertha Berlin), Massimo Luongo (QPR), Awer Mabil (Midtjylland), Mark Milligan (Hibernian), Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town), Andrew Nabbout (Urawa Reds), Tom Rogic (Celtic); Martin Boyle (Hibernian), Tomi Juric (Luzern), Jamie Maclaren (Hibernian).

Train-on players: Thomas Deng (Melbourne Victory), Rhyan Grant (Sydney FC); Craig Goodwin (Adelaide United), Dimitri Petratos (Newcastle Jets).

Omnisport
NEWS
Arnold selects uncapped trio, debutant Boyle in Socceroos...
RELATED STORY
Ryan out of Socceroos' Kuwait clash
RELATED STORY
Who is Ryan Sessegnon?
RELATED STORY
AFC U-19: Saudi Arabia book a spot in the semi-finals...
RELATED STORY
2018 AFC U-19 Championships: Socceroos hold Jordan to a...
RELATED STORY
5 talented Premier League midfielders who had their...
RELATED STORY
Arzani will shine at Celtic, says Socceroos boss Arnold
RELATED STORY
Kuwait 0 Australia 4: Socceroos deliver win for new coach...
RELATED STORY
Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea: Match preview, expected...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: Top 5 midfield options for points...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us