Sagna joins Pogba in pulling out of France squad

After Paul Pogba's withdrawal, Bacary Sagna has also had to leave the France squad due to injury.

by Omnisport News 20 Mar 2017, 19:01 IST

Bacary Sagna, Manchester City

Injured defender Bacary Sagna has withdrawn from the France squad, with Christophe Jallet drafted in to replace him.

The Manchester City right-back has been struggling with a groin injury since the Champions League defeat to Monaco last week, but played 25 minutes as a substitute in Sunday's 1-1 home Premier League draw with Liverpool.

Sagna, 34, travelled to France's base in Clairefontaine despite being seen limping after the Liverpool match.

He told reporters after the match he would undergo a scan on his arrival and, after tests were carried out, Sagna was withdrawn from the squad and replaced by Lyon full-back Jallet.

France travel to Luxembourg in World Cup qualifying on Saturday before hosting Spain in a high-profile friendly next Tuesday.

In Sagna's absence, Jallet will compete with Monaco's Djibril Sidibe for selection at right-back.

France have already lost Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba from their initial squad for the double-header through injury, with Tiemoue Bakayoko replacing him.