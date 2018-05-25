Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Saha hails 'great man' Ferguson as legendary Man Utd boss continues recovery

    Alex Ferguson is continuing to recover from surgery and former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has hailed his ex-manager.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 25 May 2018, 03:48 IST
    554
    AlexFerguson-cropped
    Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson

    Louis Saha says "great man" Alex Ferguson was such a success as a football manager due to his interest in people.

    Ferguson is recovering from emergency surgery after a brain haemorrhage earlier this month, leading to tributes pouring in for the former Manchester United manager.

    Saha won two Premier League titles under Ferguson at United and was also part of the squad that won the Champions League in the 2007-08 season.

    And the former France international gave his views on why Ferguson was able to establish such a dynasty at Old Trafford, the Scot winning 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups and two Champions Leagues during his 26 years in charge.

    "I have so many memories. He's such a great man," Saha told Omnisport. "At 6am in the morning the guy is already up to go shaking hands to all the employees. He knew their names and their stories.

    "He was always there to lift me up when I was down due to consecutive injuries. He was there telling you the words you needed to hear. He made you understand that it was part of life and that there were worse situations. You were not on your way to [fight a war] in Afghanistan for example.

    "Some things he said showed you how competitive he was but also that he has a deep understanding of life. He was not only here to bring you the values of a football player who has to kick a ball and score goals.

    "We speak about a man who showed you that you need to have courage, be responsible, always pick yourself up at difficult times. We don't speak about football anymore. It's human. All of this was him.

    "He had clear goals, he was a warrior. He took risks. He wanted to create something. He wanted everyone around him to burst with joy. That's everything that is important to this club. It is always going to be a progressive club that wants to win and make the fans incredibly happy."

    Premier League 2017-18 Manchester United
    Please win this one - Ferguson's former Man Utd players...
    RELATED STORY
    Tottenham transfer news: Bale has decided to join Spurs,...
    RELATED STORY
    5 things you didn't know about Sir Alex Ferguson
    RELATED STORY
    5 best Scottish managers of all time
    RELATED STORY
    5 of the greatest challenges overcome by Alex Ferguson at...
    RELATED STORY
    Allardyce hopeful of positive news on close friend Ferguson
    RELATED STORY
    Clinical Rashford delights Man Utd boss Mourinho
    RELATED STORY
    Premier League transfer news: Man Utd offer €60 million +...
    RELATED STORY
    Tottenham transfer roundup: Man Utd attempt to negotiate...
    RELATED STORY
    5 players who regretted leaving Manchester United
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Matches Points Table
    Week 38
    FT BUR AFC
    1 - 2
    FT CRY WES
    2 - 0
    FT HUD ARS
    0 - 1
    FT LIV BRI
    4 - 0
    FT MAN WAT
    1 - 0
    FT NEW CHE
    3 - 0
    FT SOU MAN
    0 - 1
    FT SWA STO
    1 - 2
    FT TOT LEI
    5 - 4
    FT WES EVE
    3 - 1
    All Fixtures →
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018