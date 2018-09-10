Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Saint-Etienne confirm death of defender Gomis

Omnisport
NEWS
News
842   //    10 Sep 2018, 17:21 IST
saintetienne-cropped
Saint Etienne supporters

Saint-Etienne have confirmed the "tragic death" of 19-year-old defender William Gomis amid reports that the player was shot.

An official statement paid tribute to the former apprentice, who joined the club at the age of 15, describing him as "solid and elusive".

"AS Saint-Etienne had the immense sadness to learn of the tragic death of William Gomis, which occurred last night," read the statement, released on Monday.

"Appreciated by his former team-mates and educators for his human qualities, the young player, who would have turned 20 in December, did all his training at the club where he had arrived at the age of 15.

"He came from the class of 1998, that of Arnaud Nordin, Mahdi Camara, Cyril Martin-Pichon, Ronael Pierre-Gabriel and Anthony Maisonnial, so many friends with whom he shared great joy and followed his apprenticeship.

"The club's leaders, coaches, players and employees are deeply affected by William's sudden death and offer their deepest sympathies to his family."

Gomis made 18 appearances for the club's reserve team in the National 3 division in 2017-18 but did not feature for the Ligue 1 side's first team.

Omnisport
NEWS
5 star players out of contract next summer
RELATED STORY
Juventus: Weekly wages and salaries of first-team stars...
RELATED STORY
10 greatest English footballers of all time
RELATED STORY
From Celtic reject to Scotland's Skipper: The Prominent...
RELATED STORY
AC Milan confirm signing of Juventus defender
RELATED STORY
The best defender from each continent
RELATED STORY
The rise and fall of Adriano, a one-time football great
RELATED STORY
The Incredible rise of Luke Shaw at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
The best ever: The 6 players that have won every UEFA and...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Kerala Blasters confirm signing of forward...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us