Saint Louis City vs Club America Prediction and Betting Tips | July 27, 2023 

Saint Louis City host Club America at the Citypark on Thursday (July 27) in the 2023 Leagues Cup.

The hosts have had a largely solid Major League Soccer campaign but lost their opening Leagues Cup game on Monday. St. Louis lost 2-1 to Columbus Crew, finding themselves two goals down at the half-hour mark before halving the deficit late on, thanks to own goal.

St. Louis are rock-bottom in their group with no points. Another defeat will mark the end of their Leagues Cup campaign, while a draw could also prove detrimental to their chances of advancing to the knockouts.

America, meanwhile, have had mixed results recently but will hope for better luck in the Leagues Cup. They picked up their first league win of the season last time out, beating Puebla 3-0, with three different players, including former Villarreal man Leonardo Suarez, scoring.

Saint Louis City vs Club America Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

America's last clash against American opposition came in September last year, losing to Nashville on penalties after a 3-3 draw.

St. Louis are the second-highest-scoring side in MLS this season with 43 goals.

America have scored in their last 13 competitive outings.

Only three of City's eight league defeats this season have come at home.

America picked up 18 points on the road in Liga MX last season, the second-highest in the competition.

Saint Louis City vs Club America Prediction

City have lost two of their last three games after winning three on the trot. They have, however, lost just one of their last seven home games and will be hopeful of a positive result.

Meanwhile, America's latest result snapped a four-game winless streak. They're unbeaten on the road this year and should come out on top.

Prediction: Saint Louis 1-2 America

Saint Louis vs Club America Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: America

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of St. Louis' last eight games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams hve scored in four of America's last six competitive games.)