×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Saints beat Brighton to boost EPL survival hopes

Associated Press
NEWS
News
14   //    30 Mar 2019, 23:04 IST
AP Image

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Southampton enjoyed a double boost on Saturday by taking a significant step toward English Premier League survival with a 1-0 win over Brighton, and increasing the relegation concerns of its south coast rival.

Saints captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg earned the visitors victory at Amex Stadium by scoring his first goal since December.

Southampton winger Nathan Redmond's driving run and perfectly weighted pass slipped Hojbjerg in on goal and he produced a composed poke past Mathew Ryan and into the bottom right corner in the 53rd minute.

Brighton almost leveled when right back Martin Montoya crashed a shot against the crossbar from the edge of the box with 18 minutes to go. Chris Hughton's side, which grabbed a last-gasp equalizer at St Mary's in September, was unable to salvage a draw.

The result moved Southampton level on points with the Seagulls, five above the drop zone ahead of 18th-placed Cardiff's clash with Chelsea on Sunday.

Associated Press
NEWS
Fulham's survival hopes take hit with 2-0 loss at Palace
RELATED STORY
Wolves level late to dent Newcastle's survival hopes in EPL
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 things we learnt from Gameweek 28
RELATED STORY
Liverpool returns to EPL summit, Brighton into FA Cup semis
RELATED STORY
Premier League 18-19: Analyzing the relegation battle
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Recapping Chelsea's 2-1 win over Brighton
RELATED STORY
Southampton 2-1 Tottenham: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Brighton 1-1 Arsenal: 3 Reasons why Arsenal failed to beat Brighton
RELATED STORY
Where to watch the Premier League around the world: India, UK, USA, Kenya, Nigeria and more
RELATED STORY
Brighton concedes after 55 seconds, still wins in EPL
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us