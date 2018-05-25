Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Salah a big candidate for Ballon d'Or - Muller

    Bayern Munich and Germany forward Thomas Muller believes Liverpool's Mohamed Salah could win the Ballon d'Or.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 25 May 2018, 04:16 IST
    1.32K
    Mohamed Salah
    Liverpool star Mohamed Salah

    Mohamed Salah is a "big candidate" for the Ballon d'Or if he fires Liverpool to Champions League glory, according to Thomas Muller.

    Salah has smashed a series of records in his first season at Liverpool, including setting a new mark for the most goals in a 38-game Premier League season.

    The Egypt international claimed the Premier League's Player of the Year prize as a result, along with other accolades including the PFA Players' Player of the Year gong.

    Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have dominated the Ballon d'Or for a decade, winning the individual award on five occasions each since Kaka's success in 2007.

    But Bayern Munich and Germany forward Muller thinks Salah could be the man to break up the Ronaldo-Messi era - if Liverpool beat Real Madrid in Kiev on Saturday.

    "I think that Mo Salah was very impressive," Muller told the Mirror. "Maybe if Liverpool can win the Champions League title, he’s a big candidate.

    "The whole world is looking for a new Ballon d'Or winner. Leo Messi and Ronaldo are outstanding, but the performance of Salah this season was also outstanding. I think he has a great chance.

    "But in the end to win the Ballon d'Or is not the biggest thing you can reach, because when you win titles with your team, it gives you so much more intensity and good feelings - that, in my opinion, is more important."

    Muller will team up with Manchester City's fleet-footed winger Leroy Sane at the World Cup, with the pair aiming to help Germany defend the crown they won four years ago in Brazil.

    But Muller insists Joachim Low's side will operate as a collective in Russia, rather than relying on individual brilliance at the tournament.

    "He did very great job in the Premier League," Muller said of Sane. "But I think in Germany we don't have that single player that is better than the rest.

    "We have many players that have the talent to play a season like Salah, but I think you have to win titles as well to win the Ballon d'Or."

    Premier League 2017-18 Liverpool Football
    Salah can seal Ballon d'Or with Champions League win - Riise
    RELATED STORY
    Salah a Ballon d'Or contender, says Lovren
    RELATED STORY
    5 clubs who were dismantled by Mohamed Salah
    RELATED STORY
    5 reasons why Mohamed Salah can win the Ballon d'Or next...
    RELATED STORY
    Mo Salah 15 years behind Cristiano Ronaldo – Klopp
    RELATED STORY
    The meteoric rise of Mohamed Salah
    RELATED STORY
    Ballon d'Or Power Rankings: May 2018
    RELATED STORY
    Salah used to have problems in front of goal, says former...
    RELATED STORY
    A look at Liverpool's recent run of attacking tridents:...
    RELATED STORY
    Salah is feared like Messi – Alisson
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Matches Points Table
    Week 38
    FT BUR AFC
    1 - 2
    FT CRY WES
    2 - 0
    FT HUD ARS
    0 - 1
    FT LIV BRI
    4 - 0
    FT MAN WAT
    1 - 0
    FT NEW CHE
    3 - 0
    FT SOU MAN
    0 - 1
    FT SWA STO
    1 - 2
    FT TOT LEI
    5 - 4
    FT WES EVE
    3 - 1
    All Fixtures →
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018