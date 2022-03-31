Salah and Anfield are a perfect marriage, but Liverpool could survive without him

The first notion that comes to mind is that it is impossible. Mohamed Salah, the epitome of Liverpool's historic moment, must be allowed to leave. Liverpool must offer him whatever he desires. Just to make sure that he continues to score 20 or more goals per season.

Many of which will be spectacular as he continues to please both fans and neutrals with his vigor and ingenuity. However, the first assumption may not be totally accurate: no player is ever truly irreplaceable.

Of course, the idea that a player and a club share a special bond has sentimental appeal, especially when that player has been essential in a team's growth. However, things have changed.

Liverpool can do without Mo Salah

Mo Salah v Leeds United - Premier League

The need to avoid growing overly connected to heroes and of moving players on at the correct moment can be seen throughout Liverpool's history.

Bill Shankly admitted that he let his first great Liverpool team age together until the FA Cup defeat to Watford in 1970 jolted him into action. Bob Paisley, his successor, was quieter but far more relentless, and never made the same mistake.

Liverpool signed Kenny Dalglish when Kevin Keegan wanted to avoid the UK's 83 percent upper-rate income tax in 1977.

Knowing when to offload players is one of the keys to long-term management, which is one of the reasons football can be such a cruel and seemingly ungrateful sport.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Xavi is determined to bring Liverpool forward Mo Salah to Barcelona in a shock summer raid.



(Source: Mundo Deportivo) Xavi is determined to bring Liverpool forward Mo Salah to Barcelona in a shock summer raid.(Source: Mundo Deportivo) 🚨 Xavi is determined to bring Liverpool forward Mo Salah to Barcelona in a shock summer raid.(Source: Mundo Deportivo) https://t.co/h5FqxXJB9K

Similarly, Sir Alex Ferguson never allowed players to outgrow their usefulness. In 1995, he released Mark Hughes, Andrei Kanchelskis, and Paul Ince, and a decade later, he released Roy Keane. Even the best among us can overstay our welcome.

Despite the weeping and hand-wringing that accompanied Lionel Messi's departure from Barcelona, recent data suggests that the reset was long overdue.

Great teams cannot operate at the speed of an aging talisman. A peek at the quagmire from which Arsenal are slowly emerging should be enough to warn of the pitfalls of panicking and overpaying aging stars.

This isn't to argue that Liverpool should attempt to trade Salah. A clinical assessment of whether the expense of keeping him is worth it should be conducted. Liverpool's squad has been running really well recently.

It's incredible that they've kept up with Manchester City despite spending a net £220 million less than them over the last five seasons. They've done a fine job of keeping the budget in check.

Does it make sense to jeopardize that now by agreeing to Salah's demand for a pay raise of £400,000 per week?

Salah's attachment to Liverpool

Whether he deserves it or not isn't really the point. Salah, of course, has the right to negotiate the best possible agreement. He should be one of the best-paid athletes in the world since he is one of the best players in the world.

He'll be 30 in June. This is likely to be his final significant contract, so why wouldn't he attempt to make it as comfortable as possible for the rest of his life?

The romantic notion is that Salah may have acquired some form of attachment for Liverpool, Klopp, his colleagues, and the supporters.

Wouldn't he be delighted to win another Premier League title at Anfield, possibly this time in front of the home crowd?

Wouldn't he like to win the Champions League again, this time with him on the field for whatever the equivalent of the 4-0 win over Barcelona was?

When do memories take precedence over a few million pounds in the bank?

However, there is a more realistic response to the question of whether Salah made Liverpool great or Liverpool made Salah great. Clearly, it is both to some extent.

Salah is a fantastic footballer, a fantastic dribbler, and a fantastic finisher.

However, as anyone who saw him meandering aimlessly for Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations can attest, he is exceptionally well-suited to Liverpool's style of play. He is not guaranteed to be that good in every team.

Charlotte Coates @CACoates96 Why would Mo Salah want to leave Liverpool to downgrade and go to Barcelona?🤷‍♀️ #LFC Why would Mo Salah want to leave Liverpool to downgrade and go to Barcelona?🤷‍♀️ #LFC

At Fiorentina and Roma, he appeared to be a very good player. But it is only since his move to Anfield in 2017 that he has become exceptional. Trent Alexander-Arnold's sprints from the outside have also helped create space, as have Roberto Firmino and later Diogo Jota's deep drops.

But it's also down to the team's overall approach, which includes hard, high press, and a dynamic midfield that recovers the ball quickly.

It's safe to assume he won't have that at either Paris Saint-Germain (deep-lying midfield to compensate for celebrity attackers) or Juventus (simply not Massimiliano Allegri's style) without a big revamp.

From Eden Hazard to Romelu Lukaku, Antoine Griezmann to Philippe Coutinho, there are a slew of stars whose major moves haven't exactly worked out. It's common to think that a player's quality is absolute when, in fact, it's often dependent on circumstances.

Their value and form are derived in part from the structure in which they are a part. Salah may progress and succeed in the future, but there are no promises. While Liverpool will miss him, Luis Daz's form since his January arrival shows they will be able to compensate.

The system now appears to be powerful enough to withstand the loss of any individual.

