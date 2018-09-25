Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Salah beats Bale and Ronaldo to Puskas Award

Omnisport
NEWS
News
253   //    25 Sep 2018, 00:38 IST
Salah - cropped
Mohamed Salah's goal against Everton has won the FIFA Puskas Award

Mohamed Salah has won the 2018 Puskas Award for a superb solo effort for Liverpool in a Merseyside derby against Everton.

The Egypt international triumphed over nominees including Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale for his sensational overhead kick in the final of the Champions League.

Bale's former Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona star Lionel Messi were also on the shortlist but were pipped to the prize by Salah, who struck in a Premier League draw against Liverpool's rivals.

Nominees for the award included World Cup goals scored by Russia's Denis Cheryshev, France's Benjamin Pavard and Portugal's Ricardo Quaresma.

Last year's Puskas award was won by Olivier Giroud, who hit a stunning scorpion kick to round off a superb team move for Arsenal against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

James Rodriguez, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Neymar are among the other star names from the sport to have been awarded the Puskas prize in their careers.

