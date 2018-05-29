Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Salah could be out for 'three to four weeks', says Liverpool physio

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 29 May 2018, 22:17 IST
73

Madrid, May 29 (AFP) Mohamed Salah faces a fight to play in any of Egypt's World Cup group games, according to one of Liverpool's physiotherapists.

Club physio Ruben Pons has estimated Salah would normally need "three to four weeks" to recover from the left shoulder injury he sustained during Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid.

A three-week absence would keep Salah out of action until June 19 while four weeks would see the forward sidelined until June 26, the day after Egypt's last group game. Salah may also then need to regain a degree of match fitness.

Egypt's opening fixture in Group A is against Uruguay on June 15. They then face Russia on June 19 and Saudi Arabia on June 25.

"He is sad about what happened but he is totally focused on recovery and seeing when he can be ready," Pons told Spanish daily, Marca.

"In principle it will be three to four weeks but we are going to try to reduce those deadlines, that's the big goal."

Salah has flown to Spain to undergo treatment, accompanied by doctors from both Liverpool and the Egyptian national team.

The 25-year-old had to be substituted during the first half of Liverpool's defeat in Kiev after being pulled to the ground by Sergio Ramos.

He left the field in tears but appeared more optimistic on Sunday, when he wrote on Twitter: "It was a very tough night, but I'm a fighter.

"Despite the odds, I'm confident that I'll be in Russia to make you all proud. Your love and support will give me the strength I need

5 clubs who were dismantled by Mohamed Salah
RELATED STORY
Settled Salah demands Champions League qualification for...
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Klopp unhappy with Ramos 'wrestling' Salah
RELATED STORY
Salah injury marked beginning of the end for Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo: I can't be compared with Salah
RELATED STORY
Don't compare Salah to Messi and Ronaldo, says Ramos....
RELATED STORY
Twitter explodes as Mohamed Salah nets four against Watford
RELATED STORY
Salah can win Ballon d'Or with Champions League triumph,...
RELATED STORY
Salah, Mane, Firmino trio could blow Madrid away, says...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool Transfer News: Salah to force move to Madrid,...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2018
FT AZE KYR
3 - 0
03 Jun BEL POR 12:15 AM
03 Jun REP UNI 12:38 AM
03 Jun ICE NOR 01:30 AM
03 Jun KOS COT 05:30 AM
03 Jun MEX SCO 05:30 AM
03 Jun BRA CRO 07:30 PM
03 Jun BRA CRO 07:30 PM
03 Jun COS NOR 11:30 PM
03 Jun SAU PER 11:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018