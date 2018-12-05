Salah could have scored more, admits Klopp

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has conceded Mohamed Salah "could have scored more" this season, as the Egyptian struggles to hit the heights of his debut campaign on Merseyside.

Salah scored 44 goals in all competitions last season and, while his nine in 20 matches this term remains an impressive haul, it does not measure up to his staggering figures for the 2017-18 campaign.

Klopp is frustrated by the attacker's critics but does admit that Salah should perhaps boast a greater return for the number of chances he has had so far this term.

"How people judge it, I have no influence on," he told a news conference. "That’s how it is. It's a free world and we can judge things however.

"It's all good. I think he has scored seven so far in the league. Who has scored most? [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang? And he scored twice in the last game, so nobody is 15 goals away.

"The season is like it is and we all have to start new. You can take nothing for granted and think things will be easy.

"He could have scored more with the chances he's had, but there is nothing else to say.

"Just try and get yourself ready for the next game, try to do your best and then after the season you will get judged, not during the season. You can do that, but for us that's not really important.

"As long as the boys are fit, healthy, focused and ready to train and ready to work, I'm completely fine."

After their dramatic late winner in the Merseyside derby against Everton at the weekend, Liverpool visit Burnley in the Premier League on Wednesday.

