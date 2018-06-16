Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Salah declared fit to face Russia

The Egyptian Football Association said that Mohamed Salah could have lined up against Uruguay but "the coach did not want to take the risk".

Omnisport
NEWS
News 16 Jun 2018, 21:54 IST
137
mosalah-cropped
Egypt forward Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah has been declared fit to face Russia in Egypt's second game at the World Cup match by the Egyptian Football Association (EFA), who confirmed he could have featured in the 1-0 defeat to Uruguay but was not risked.

Salah was an unused substitute as Egypt were undone by a Jose Gimenez header in the 89th minute in Ekaterinburg, where Marwan Mohsen laboured on his own in attack for Hector Cuper's side.

Liverpool forward Salah recovered from the shoulder injury he sustained in the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid just in time to play at the World Cup, and the EFA indicated he is ready to take on the tournament hosts on Tuesday.

"He was fit to play against Uruguay but the coach did not want to take the risk," said the EFA.

Egypt will face a Russia side who won their opening match against Saudi Arabia 5-0, and the Pharaohs need a positive result to keep them in contention for the knock-out stage of the tournament.

