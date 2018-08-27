Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Salah demands answers from Egyptian FA

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.75K   //    27 Aug 2018, 03:12 IST
Mohamed Salah
Liverpool and Egypt star Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah has demanded answers from the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) as his row with the country's governing body continues.

Salah has spoken out against the EFA in the past, with the problem reportedly stemming from an image rights issue earlier in the year.

The Liverpool star underwhelmed for Egypt at the World Cup, with his recovery from a shoulder injury sustained in the Champions League final hampering his impact on the tournament.

Salah is due to be back in international action under new coach Javier Aguirre next month, with Egypt facing Niger in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

But his participation in that fixture could be in doubt as Salah questioned the EFA on social media on Sunday.

"It's normal that a football federation seeks to solve the problems of its players so they can feel comfortable," Salah wrote on Twitter.

"But in fact, what I see is exactly the opposite. It is not normal that my messages and my lawyer's letters are ignored...

"I do not know why all this [is happening]? Do you not have time to respond to us?!"

Ramy Abbas Issa, Salah's representative, also had his say on social media, writing: "We asked for guarantees regarding Mohamed’s wellbeing whilst with the national team, and assurances that the image rights violations wouldn’t happen again. That’s all. They have yet to respond."

