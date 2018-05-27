Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Salah injury update: Egyptian FA calm World Cup fears

    Mohamed Salah injured his shoulder in the Champions League final but Egypt's FA claims it is not as serious as first feared.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 27 May 2018, 04:20 IST
    2.23K
    mohamed salah - cropped
    Mohamed Salah receives treatment during the Champions League final

    The Egyptian Football Association has moved to calm fears Mohamed Salah will miss the World Cup, claiming tests have shown the injury is not as bad as first suspected.

    The Liverpool star went off in tears after half an hour of his side's 3-1 Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid, having hurt his shoulder when falling awkwardly under a challenge from Sergio Ramos on Saturday.

    Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said the problem looked "really serious" and, although he was eager to wait for tests, he admitted Salah's prospects of going to Russia were in jeopardy.

    However, Egypt's FA later tweeted to say the team doctor had spoken with Liverpool officials who confirmed an x-ray showed ligament damage in his shoulder, rather than a fracture.

    It added there was "optimism" around Salah's prospects of being fit for the first of their Group A matches against Uruguay on June 15. Liverpool have yet to release a further update of their own on the player's condition.

    Jurgen Klopp's went on to lose thanks to two goals from Gareth Bale, after Sadio Mane had cancelled out a second-half opener from Karim Benzema.

    Liverpool Football Real Madrid CF Football
    BREAKING NEWS: Klopp fears Salah will miss World Cup
    RELATED STORY
    Top 5 Mo Salah goals of the season 
    RELATED STORY
    3 things Mohamed Salah can do to win the Ballon d'Or this...
    RELATED STORY
    Salah injury marked beginning of the end for Liverpool
    RELATED STORY
    Salah can win Ballon d'Or with Champions League triumph,...
    RELATED STORY
    Salah is 'definitely' world's best - Lovren
    RELATED STORY
    Mo Salah 15 years behind Cristiano Ronaldo – Klopp
    RELATED STORY
    Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool: 3 Things That Went Wrong For...
    RELATED STORY
    Liverpool transfer news: Real Madrid favourites to sign...
    RELATED STORY
    A combined XI of Real Madrid and Liverpool ahead of the...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Featured Matches
    International Friendlies 2018
    01 Jun GEO MAL 10:30 PM
    02 Jun TUN TUR 01:30 AM
    02 Jun ALG CAP 02:30 AM
    02 Jun NIG UGA 05:30 AM
    02 Jun ALB UKR 05:30 AM
    02 Jun THA CHI 05:00 PM
    02 Jun AUS GER 09:30 PM
    02 Jun ENG NIG 09:45 PM
    02 Jun SWE DEN 11:15 PM
    UEFA Champions League 2017-18
    FT REA LIV
    3 - 1
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018