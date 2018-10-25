×
Salah is completely fine – Klopp plays down muted celebrations

Omnisport
NEWS
News
150   //    25 Oct 2018, 06:56 IST
Liverpool - Cropped
Liverpool celebrate

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insisted Mohamed Salah was "completely fine" after the forward's muted celebrations for his goals against Red Star Belgrade.

Salah took his tally to 50 goals for the Premier League club after netting a brace in a 4-0 Champions League win on Wednesday.

But the Egypt international's quiet celebrations caught the eye, having moved onto six goals in 13 games this season.

Klopp played down any concerns over Salah's response to his goals, saying there were no issues with the forward.

"He is completely fine. Really. If he is not celebrating, I don't know if he is maybe a bit annoyed about getting asked about it [his scoring record]," he told a news conference.

"We didn't speak about it, to be honest. You ask him all the time and then I go to him and say, 'How do you feel because you haven't scored as often?' – I am not crazy! It is all good.

"I saw him celebrating but I couldn't see his face from that distance. I know he is fine – and I saw his face when I took him off. That was different."

Salah has scored in both games for Liverpool since the international break, and Klopp's men host Cardiff City in the Premier League on Saturday.

