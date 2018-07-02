Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Salah says thanks to Liverpool fans after signing new deal

Omnisport
News
1.53K   //    02 Jul 2018, 19:04 IST
salah - CROPPED
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

Mohamed Salah has told Liverpool's supporters they can go on to "achieve a lot of things together" after pledging his future to the club by signing a new contract.

The Egypt forward's new long-term deal - which reportedly runs for five years and does not include a release clause - comes after a stunning debut season on Merseyside.

Salah scored 44 goals in 52 appearances in 2017-18, helping Jurgen Klopp's side not only secure a second successive top-four finish in the Premier League, but also reach the Champions League final, albeit they lost out to Real Madrid in Kiev.

Taking a break after his exploits at the World Cup in Russia, the player filmed an Instagram video for the club, thanking fans for an "incredible experience" at Liverpool so far - and promising even better times ahead.

"I'm very happy to say I've signed a new contract with the club," he said in the post.

"My first year at the club was an incredible experience for me and my family. I have to thank everyone at Liverpool and also, you, the supporters.

"I know we can achieve a lot of things together and I look forward to seeing you soon."

Salah's international commitments meant he was not required to report for duty on Monday when Liverpool's first-team squad returned to training.

However, new recruits Fabinho and Naby Keita met up with their new team-mates as preparations began ahead of the 2018-19 campaign.

Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football
