Salah scores again for Liverpool in 2-0 win over Fulham

Associated Press
NEWS
News
16   //    11 Nov 2018, 19:25 IST
AP Image

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Mohamed Salah capitalized on some quick thinking by Liverpool to maintain his impressive scoring record at Anfield in a 2-0 win over last-place Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday.

Moments after Fulham had a goal disallowed for offside, Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson took a quick free kick to find right back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who played in Salah to race in on goal and open the scoring in the 41st minute.

There were just 14 seconds between the flag being raised for offside and Salah finding the net.

Xherdan Shaqiri scored the other goal in the 53rd minute, a cushioned volley into the corner from Andrew Robertson's deep cross, as unbeaten Liverpool won for the ninth time in its opening 12 games.

In six league games at home, Salah has scored in five of them — the only blank coming against title rival Manchester City. The Egypt forward has 34 goals in 36 appearances at Anfield since joining Liverpool in the offseason of 2017.

It was a seventh straight loss for Fulham in all competitions, keeping the pressure on manager Slavisa Jokanovic heading into the two-week international break. The London team's only win since returning to the Premier League was in late August and it hasn't scored a goal in its last three league losses.

