Salah solo goal sees Liverpool into Champions League last 16

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Mohamed Salah scored a solo goal and goalkeeper Alisson Becker produced a crucial late save as Liverpool beat Napoli 1-0 to clinch a place in the Champions League's knockout stage at the expense of the Italian side on Tuesday.

Salah shrugged off one defender, drifted past another with a superb feint, and delivered a low finish inside the near post from an acute angle for the winning goal in the 34th minute on another European night to remember at Anfield.

Liverpool came into the game knowing a 1-0 victory, or any other win by a two-goal margin, would guarantee a spot in the round of 16 as the English team looks to go one better than last season, when it lost in the final to Real Madrid.

Paris Saint-Germain, which won 4-1 at Red Star Belgrade on Tuesday, advanced as Group C winner, and Napoli had to settle for third place and dropping into the Europa League for the second straight season.

It would have been Liverpool missing out had Alisson not produced a reflex save to deny Napoli substitute Arkadiusz Milik in the second minute of stoppage time.

The only negative of the evening for Juergen Klopp's side was center back Virgil van Dijk collecting a yellow card that means he will be suspended for the first leg of the round of 16. The Netherlands defender got the ball as he tackled Dries Mertens but his follow-through caught the left ankle of the striker, with Van Dijk perhaps fortunate not to receive a red card.

Liverpool has qualified despite losing all three of its away games in the group, so the team's form at Anfield has been crucial. And Salah is proving an unstoppable force at his home stadium.

He made it nine goals from nine Champions League games for Liverpool at Anfield with a goal that owed as much to his strength as his trickery — with maybe some luck thrown in.

Napoli left back Mario Rui struggled all evening up against the Egypt forward and he was thrust aside as Salah received a pass from James Milner with his back to goal. Finding himself suddenly with room to maneuver, Salah ran at Kalidou Koulibaly and beat him by dropping his shoulder, leaving just goalkeeper David Ospina between him and the goal.

Salah looked up to see who was with him in the area and only he knows if his effort that squeezed through the legs of the diving Ospina and inside the near post was actually a misdirected pass. It was his 34th goal of 2018, and 13th in all competitions this season.

"He's a match-winner, a world-class player," Milner said, "and he's done it for us again."

It proved to be the difference between the teams in a tight first half, but it was more one-sided after halftime as Liverpool picked off Napoli on the counterattack.

Sadio Mane, in particular, was guilty of squandering three great chances, with Ospina saving one shot with his legs and the Liverpool forward shooting wide with only the goalkeeper to beat.

Alisson ensured Liverpool did not pay for its profligacy, standing tall then spreading himself to block a shot from Milik from point-blank range with the last chance of the match.

"That's his quality," said Van Dijk. "He is an amazing goalkeeper."