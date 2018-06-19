Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Salah starts for Egypt against Russia

Egypt will be able to count on Mohamed Salah from the start of their Group A match against Russia on Tuesday.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 19 Jun 2018, 22:04 IST
268
Mohamed Salah_cropped
Egypt forward Mohamed Salah waves to the crowd while training at the 2018 World Cup.

Mohamed Salah will start for Egypt in their crunch World Cup Group A clash against hosts Russia, ending almost a month on the sidelines.

Salah collected a plethora of end-of-season awards after a stellar debut campaign with Liverpool that yielded an incredible 44 goals in all competitions.

However, 2017-18 ended in tears for the 26-year-old after he came off worst in a grappling challenge with Sergio Ramos during the Champions League final, leaving the action half an hour into a 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid that plunged his World Cup participation into doubt.

The Egyptian Football Association pushed the notion of Salah making a swift and successful recovery from his shoulder injury, having declared him fit for both their matches in Russia.

Experienced head coach Hector Cuper declared Salah failed a late fitness test before the opening 1-0 loss to Uruguay and he carefully went through further checks during the Pharoahs' pre-match training session at Krestovsky Stadium on Monday.

