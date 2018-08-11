Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Salah success inspiring Alisson at Liverpool

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11 Aug 2018
Alisson - cropped
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson

Alisson hopes he can prove to be a value-for-money purchase at Liverpool – just like superstar forward Mohamed Salah.

The Brazil goalkeeper made the same switch Salah completed a year ago when he moved from Roma to Anfield for £65million last month.

That deal made the 25-year-old the most expensive goalkeeper in history, although Kepa Arrizabalaga took that weighty distinction off his hands when he joined Chelsea from Athletic Bilbao for £71.6m this week.

Salah cost the Reds £36.9m – a fee that raised eyebrows at the time but is now considered a major bargain given the Egypt international's stunning 44-goal campaign in 2017-18.

"Yes, it was a big deal for Roma, they had a record fee and they were happy," Alisson said, as quoted by The Mirror.

"And I'll work very hard to make sure it's a good deal for Liverpool too, which is more important.

"I know that Salah was [thought] a good deal for Roma, but now people say it is a good deal for Liverpool.

"I want to work hard to ensure that yes, people say they paid a [bargain] price for me too, eventually."

Alisson conceded Jurgen Klopp making him a transfer priority was particularly flattering and he hopes a strong team spirit will bolster a bid for Premier League glory.

"It's a thing that's so important to me — to be happy and wanted, to feel valued. That is what Liverpool made me feel," he added, with Klopp's men beginning their campaign at home to West Ham on Sunday.

"They are a huge club, they have had many great players. But when I came here, where I spoke to the people here, they made me feel wanted.

"All the staff, all the people, not to mention the players. It is an amazing group, some of them I have worked with before, like Salah at Roma.

"I feel as though we can form a really tight group, working together to support each other. We are a team already, I can feel that. We can achieve good things together."

