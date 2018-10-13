Salah suffered strain not rupture, says Egypt assistant

Egypt and Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah has only suffered a muscle strain rather than a rupture after limping out of Egypt's 4-1 win over Swaziland, according to assistant coach Hany Ramzy.

The Liverpool star scored a spectacular goal during the win, netting directly from a corner as his side cruised in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Salah was forced off late on having appeared to sustain a thigh injury but Ramzy is convinced it is not a serious problem.

"The primary diagnosis confirms it's just a strain and no muscle rupture is apparent," Ramzy told beIN SPORTS.



"But the player will need to undergo scans to determine the full extent of the injury and the time needed to heal.

"It's nothing major, we'll do the best we can to help him recover. We hope he's fit as soon as possible."

Egypt are now top of Group J, although Tunisia have a game in hand, and Salah is unlikely to feature when they travel to Swaziland on Tuesday.