Salah trains like a madman – Gervinho

Omnisport
NEWS
News
22 Nov 2018, 22:34 IST
salah-cropped
Radja Nainggolan, Mohamed Salah and Gervinho at Roma

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is a "madman" in training, according to his former Roma team-mate Gervinho.

Last season Salah established himself as one of the world's best players, as he scored a phenomenal 32 goals in 36 Premier League matches having joined the Reds from Roma in a deal that could rise to £50million.

Salah became an integral part of Roma's squad after ending a disappointing spell at Chelsea via a loan stint at Fiorentina, and his signing effectively spelled the end for fellow winger Gervinho, who departed five months after the Egypt star arrived on an initial loan deal.

During that period, Gervinho could only watch on in awe at Salah's intensity, adding that he not only possessed the talent to be a star, but also the work ethic and sacrifice.

"Salah is a tough guy," Gervinho, now playing for Parma, told the Guardian. "Always calm and strong, with the mentality of a hard worker.

"I'll never forget his training sessions: very high rhythm, pushed like a madman, you watched him in amazement.

"He had a sort of positive effect – you saw Salah and wanted to work harder. Talent and sacrifice."

