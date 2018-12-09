×
Salihamidzic: De Jong is on Bayern's radar

Omnisport
NEWS
News
09 Dec 2018, 02:21 IST
De Jong - cropped
Frenkie de Jong in action for Ajax

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has refused to rule out the Bundesliga giants making a move for Ajax prodigy Frenkie de Jong.

De Jong has excelled for both club and country this campaign, with the 21-year-old's form having drawn interest from a glut of Europe's elite clubs.

Reports emerged on Friday that Paris Saint-Germain had jumped the queue in a the race for De Jong's signature, but Salihamidzic revealed that Bayern, who beat Nurnberg 3-0 on Saturday, also hold an interest.

"He's a good player, no doubt about that," Salihamidzic told reporters. 

"I already know him for a long time. He has developed very well, and plays great for both Netherlands and Ajax.

"We'll see if he goes to Paris."

De Jong himself has poured scorn on the rumours claiming that a big-money move to PSG was complete, insisting that no deal is yet in place.

"The only thing I can and will say is that there is still no agreement," De Jong told De Telegraaf.

"No official decision has been taken and while there is no transfer, my main focus is on Ajax.

"I can't be worried about saying 'I'm going here or there'. That wouldn't show any respect on my part for Ajax or my team-mates."

