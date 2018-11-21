Samir Nasri training with West Ham amid reports of free transfer

Samir Nasri in action for Sevilla

Former Manchester City and Arsenal star Samir Nasri is training with West Ham as he prepares to return from a doping ban.

Nasri was originally banned for six months after he received a drip treatment at a Los Angeles clinic in 2016 while on loan at Sevilla, which UEFA said contravened rules laid down by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

An appeal against the initial sanction by UEFA's ethics and disciplinary inspector resulted in an extended suspension in August, which was backdated to July 1 2017, meaning he was unable to train with a professional club until the start of November.

West Ham had long been linked as a potential destination for Nasri upon the end of his ban given the presence of Manuel Pellegrini, whom he played for at City.

Omnisport understands Nasri first linked up with the Hammers on November 15 as he builds up his fitness in order to return to action at the start of January.

Nasri last played in a competition match on November 26 last year, turning out for Turkish club Antalyaspor in a 1-0 defeat to Fenerbahce.

The 31-year-old is reportedly trying to prove his fitness in an attempt to earn a six-month deal worth £80,000 per week.