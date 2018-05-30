Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Sampaoli hails Messi, Pavon combination

The connection between Lionel Messi and Cristian Pavon impressed Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 30 May 2018, 08:13 IST
2.26K
LionelMessi - Cropped
Argentina star Lionel Messi

Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli praised Cristian Pavon's connection with Lionel Messi after his side's comprehensive 4-0 win over Haiti.

Messi inspired his side in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, scoring a hat-trick and setting up Sergio Aguero for Argentina's fourth.

The Barcelona star's third was set up by Pavon, the substitute doing brilliantly down the left before cutting back for Messi to complete his hat-trick.

The duo's combination has impressed Sampaoli, who praised their connection after the convincing friendly win.

"Cristian is a player who has very special characteristics for communicating with Messi," he said.

"He goes to space, he is offering all the time and he has an important dynamic."

Also having an impact off the bench after being introduced on the hour-mark was Aguero, who got on the scoresheet having replaced Gonzalo Higuain.

"Aguero and Pavon came on very well," Sampaoli said.

"Haiti didn't have so many players behind the ball and that boosted their chances."

Argentina face Israel in another friendly on June 9 before beginning their World Cup campaign against Iceland seven days later.

Messi physically and mentally ready for the World Cup,...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: How effective are Argentina's fantastic...
RELATED STORY
Icardi left out of Argentina's World Cup squad
RELATED STORY
No Messi, no Magic – Sampaoli playing a risky game...
RELATED STORY
Pavon two clear in Oman after Southgate stumbles
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 Argentina players who should have been...
RELATED STORY
You can't teach Messi anything - Sampaoli urges Argentina...
RELATED STORY
Dybala and Icardi World Cup chances not over yet, says...
RELATED STORY
Three-way tie for lead in Oman as Pavon falls away
RELATED STORY
Spain already know their team - Sampaoli seeks Argentina...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2018
FT AZE KYR
3 - 0
03 Jun BEL POR 12:15 AM
03 Jun REP UNI 12:38 AM
03 Jun ICE NOR 01:30 AM
03 Jun KOS COT 05:30 AM
03 Jun MEX SCO 05:30 AM
03 Jun BRA CRO 07:30 PM
03 Jun BRA CRO 07:30 PM
03 Jun COS NOR 11:30 PM
03 Jun SAU PER 11:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018