Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Sampdoria poke fun at Cristiano with Ronaldo Vieira signing

Omnisport
NEWS
News
887   //    03 Aug 2018, 15:34 IST
Ronaldo Vieira
Ronaldo Vieira playing for Leeds United

Sampdoria had some fun at Cristiano Ronaldo's expense to reveal the signing of Ronaldo Vieira from Leeds United.

The England Under-21 international has joined the Serie A side for a reported fee of €7million, after agreeing a five-year deal.

Samp borrowed Juventus' Ronaldo announcement as they confirmed the deal for the Guinea-Bissau-born 20-year-old on social media.

With the somewhat cheeky caption of "Sampdoria sign Ronaldo!", they tweeted a graphic done in the same style that Juve used when Ronaldo arrived from Real Madrid.

Vieira made 71 appearances for Leeds after coming through the club's youth system but was allowed to leave the Championship outfit by new boss Marcelo Bielsa.

The midfielder indicated the decision to depart Elland Road was a tough one as he said farewell to the fans with a Twitter post.

"Sometimes things are out of your control," Vieira said on Twitter. "But then you have to take those opportunities and give it your everything the same way as I have always done."

 

Omnisport
NEWS
5 things you probably did not know about Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
10 times Cristiano Ronaldo stunned everyone with his...
RELATED STORY
Five alternatives for Real Madrid to sign as a...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo - Coping with the departure of a legend...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo: How will he fit in at Juventus?
RELATED STORY
5 youngsters who were tipped to become the next Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
Why Cristiano Ronaldo will be missed at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo set for Juventus league debut at Chievo Verona
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo - More Than Just A Player
RELATED STORY
Top 5 memes featuring Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us