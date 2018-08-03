Sampdoria poke fun at Cristiano with Ronaldo Vieira signing

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 887 // 03 Aug 2018, 15:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Ronaldo Vieira playing for Leeds United

Sampdoria had some fun at Cristiano Ronaldo's expense to reveal the signing of Ronaldo Vieira from Leeds United.

The England Under-21 international has joined the Serie A side for a reported fee of €7million, after agreeing a five-year deal.

Samp borrowed Juventus' Ronaldo announcement as they confirmed the deal for the Guinea-Bissau-born 20-year-old on social media.

With the somewhat cheeky caption of "Sampdoria sign Ronaldo!", they tweeted a graphic done in the same style that Juve used when Ronaldo arrived from Real Madrid.

Vieira made 71 appearances for Leeds after coming through the club's youth system but was allowed to leave the Championship outfit by new boss Marcelo Bielsa.

The midfielder indicated the decision to depart Elland Road was a tough one as he said farewell to the fans with a Twitter post.

"Sometimes things are out of your control," Vieira said on Twitter. "But then you have to take those opportunities and give it your everything the same way as I have always done."

See you soon pic.twitter.com/X1W9wawetV — Ronaldo Vieira (@Ronaldo_Vieira8) August 2, 2018