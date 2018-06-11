Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Sampdoria warn against cut-price offers for Torreira and Praet

Lucas Torreira and Dennis Praet have been linked with the likes of Arsenal, but Sampdoria will not sell the midfielders on the cheap.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 11 Jun 2018, 18:31 IST
1.86K
lucas torreira - cropped
Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira

Sampdoria sporting director Carlo Osti has warned potential suitors they must pay the release clauses of Lucas Torreira or Dennis Praet.

Serie A runners-up Napoli have been linked with a move for both midfielders, while Arsenal are said to have made enquiries following the appointment of Unai Emery as head coach.

Torreira in particular has been tipped to join a major European club in the transfer window if he impresses at the World Cup for Uruguay in the coming weeks.

However, Sampdoria have made it clear they will not accept anything less than the respective €25million and €26m buyout clauses for two of their star players.

"Torreira has a €25m release clause. Everyone knows that," Osti told Rai Sport. "Anyone who wants him will have to pay that.

"Praet is one of the most complete midfielders in Italy at the moment. He is a blend of quality and hard work. 

"He also has a clause, of €26m. The same speech applies to him."

