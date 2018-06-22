Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Samuel open to Higuain-Icardi swap deal

Ex-Inter star Walter Samuel, who is a fan of both Gonzalo Higuain and Mauro Icardi, could see a sensational swap deal being agreed.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 22 Jun 2018
61
Icardi cropped
Inter's Mauro Icardi

Walter Samuel has talked up the idea of a swap deal involving Inter captain Mauro Icardi and Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain.

Speculation about transfers for both players has floated around for the past month and reports have suggested both sides' coaches are open to the idea of the change.

However, while he can see a swap deal being agreed, Samuel believes Inter should also receive cash along with the services of Argentina striker Higuain.

"I wouldn't be surprised if it happened. I like Higuain, but that's not to say that I don't like Icardi. The swap could happen, plus there's the money that Inter would also earn," he told Balalaika.

"Honestly, Higuain's a very important player. He's also used to playing in the Champions League.

"Inter's directors are in charge of these situations, but I wouldn't be surprised because it's already been talked about a lot."

Icardi scored 29 goals in Serie A last season, level at the top of the scoring charts with Lazio's Ciro Immobile, while Higuain has netted 40 goals in 73 league appearances since joining Juve from Napoli in 2016.

