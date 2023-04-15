San Jose Earthquakes vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 15, 2023 

San Jose Earthquakes welcome Sporting Kansas City to PayPal Park in the MLS on Saturday (April 15).

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw at New York Red Bulls last weekend. Christian Espinoza broke the deadlock for the visitors in the 80th minute, while Tom Barlow came on in injury time to level matters in the 17th minute. Kansas, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat to Colorado Rapids at home. Diego Rubio's 68th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two teams.

The defeat left the Wizards rooted to the bottom of the Western Conference, having garnered just three points from seven games. San Jose, meanwhile, occupy sixth position with 11 points to show for their efforts after seven outings.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Sporting Kansas City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 70th meeting between the two sides. Kansas lead 32-27, while ten games have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting in August 2022 saw Kansas claim a 1-0 home win. That snapped a run of nine games that had goals at both ends.

Kansas are yet to win this season, losing four of their seven league games.

Five of Kansas City's seven games this term have produced less than three goals and saw at least one team fail to score.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

Kansas have been the poorest team in the Western Conference and are still searching for their first win of the season after seven games. San Jose, meanwhile, have been more consistent and enter the game as favourites.

Home advantage could also work in the Califormia outfit's favour, but they have won just one of their last six home games against Kansas, losing three.

Both sides have been among the most compact in the league this term and have been involved in low-scoring games. The trend should continue in a narrow win for San Jose.

Prediction: San Jose 1-0 Kansas City

San Jose Earthquakes vs Sporting Kansas City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - San Jose to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

