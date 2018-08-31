Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Sanchez left out by Chile at Man United's request

Omnisport
NEWS
News
549   //    31 Aug 2018, 04:58 IST
AlexisSanchez-cropped
Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez

Chile left out star forward Alexis Sanchez for their upcoming international friendlies at the recommendation of Premier League giants Manchester United.

Reinaldo Rueda included Barcelona recruit Arturo Vidal for the trip to the Far East, where Chile will face Japan and South Korea on September 6 and 10 respectively.

However, Chile's all-time leading goalscorer and most-capped player Sanchez was not on the list, having struggled for form and fitness at United.

Sanchez missed the shock defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion with a "little problem", while the 29-year-old came off the bench in last week's 3-0 loss against Tottenham.

"It's a recommendation from Manchester United's medical staff," Chile head coach Rueda said.

"He is recovering but all that this trip means the suggestion was that he should not participate in these friendlies. 

"Respecting that and what Alexis feels we did not take into account for this call."

Chile, who failed to qualify for the World Cup, meet Japan in Sapporo before visiting Suwon to play South Korea.

Omnisport
NEWS
