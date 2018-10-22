×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Sanchez out of Manchester United's clash with Juventus

Omnisport
NEWS
News
260   //    22 Oct 2018, 19:15 IST
alexis sanchez - cropped
Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez has been ruled out of Manchester United's Champions League Group H clash with Juventus on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old came off the substitutes' bench in the 85th minute of United's 2-2 Premier League draw with Chelsea on Saturday after returning late from Chile's game in Mexico.

No specific reason has been given for Sanchez's absence, with Mourinho saying at his pre-match media conference: "The players you saw are the players that are available. Nothing to hide and Alexis is out."

Sanchez had missed the open part of training on Tuesday, along with a handful of other senior players including Jesse Lingard, Phil Jones, Diogo Dalot, Marouane Fellaini and Scott McTominay.

Club captain Antonio Valencia could return, though, having missed the last three league matches following an operation.

"The reason was that he was 10 days without training with a problem, not an injury, but a problem that he had a very complicated surgery on his mouth,” Mourinho said when asked to explain Valencia’s recent absence. "He needed a little bit of time to recover some level after that."

Juventus are top of Group H after winning both of their opening games, while United are second with four points.

Topics you might be interested in:
Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: Manchester United v...
RELATED STORY
3 possible destinations for Alexis Sanchez if he decides...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League: Manchester United vs Juventus -...
RELATED STORY
3 players who may leave Manchester United if Jose...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Paulo Dybala might miss UEFA Champions League...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United legend blasts Alexis Sanchez, Romelu...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs Tottenham: 5 reasons why Alexis...
RELATED STORY
Four players that could replace Alexis Sanchez at...
RELATED STORY
Three reasons why it went pear-shaped for Alexis Sanchez...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Juventus ready to pay £65 million for Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us