Sanchez to start for Man United – Mourinho

149   //    22 Sep 2018, 05:10 IST
alexis sanchez - cropped
Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez will start in place of Anthony Martial for Manchester United against Wolves on Saturday, manager Jose Mourinho confirmed.

Martial scored in United's 3-0 win over Young Boys in the Champions League on Wednesday, but the France international will have to settle for a place on the bench against Wolves.

Mourinho confirmed Sanchez – left on the bench in Bern and without a goal in four games this season – would return on Saturday.

"Sanchez plays tomorrow," the Portuguese tactician told UK newspapers on Friday.

"Because Martial played 90 minutes [against Young Boys] and Sanchez played zero."

United have claimed three straight wins after a slow start to the season, but still sit eighth in the Premier League.

Mourinho believes his team will be better this campaign than they were last, when they finished a distant second to Manchester City.

"I am not saying we are going to have more points than last season because last season we collected a very acceptable level of points," he said.

"I think we are going to be a better team. We are going to play better than we did but I think it's going to be a very difficult season. Not just for us, also for the others."

