Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Sane confirms birth of daughter

Omnisport
NEWS
News
660   //    08 Sep 2018, 18:24 IST
leroy sane - cropped
Leroy Sane in Germany training

Leroy Sane has confirmed his partner has given birth to a daughter.

The Manchester City and Germany star left the national team camp on Friday after meeting with coach Joachim Low, with the German Football Association (DFB) citing "personal reasons".

There were initial suggestions of a falling-out involving Sane, who has struggled to earn a spot in City's starting XI this season despite shining under Pep Guardiola in 2017-18.

However, it was later reported Sane's girlfriend Candice Brook had gone into labour and the winger says mum and baby are both well.

"Incredibly happy to let you know about the birth of my daughter last night," he tweeted on Saturday. "Mother and child are doing fine.

"Special thank you to Germany and my coach Jogi Low for letting me leave to be at my daughter's birth. Of course I'll keep my fingers crossed for the team tomorrow!"

Sane's daughter has been named Rio Stella, his father Souleymane Sane told Bild.

Germany face Peru in a friendly match on Sunday.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
Sane leaves Germany squad for 'personal reasons'
RELATED STORY
Sane, Aubameyang, Morata, Shaqiri – What Do They Have In...
RELATED STORY
Guardiola explains axing Sane for Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Reports: Leroy Sane was dropped by Pep Guardiola against...
RELATED STORY
Football was Silva's 'escape' after son's premature birth
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Leroy Sane leaves the Germany squad
RELATED STORY
Sane motivated to prove Low wrong
RELATED STORY
Why have Germany left Sane out of the World Cup?
RELATED STORY
Premier League: 7 of the biggest disappointments so far
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: How these 10 players make the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us