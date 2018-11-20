×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Sane encouraged despite Germany's 'annoying' Nations League draw

Omnisport
NEWS
News
36   //    20 Nov 2018, 04:56 IST
Leroy Sane - cropped
Germany attacker Leroy Sane.

An upbeat Leroy Sane insists Germany are on the path to improvement despite their late collapse in the deflating 2-2 home draw with Netherlands.

Joachim Low's side threw away a two-goal lead in the final five minutes to end their inaugural Nations League campaign without a victory.

Already relegated from League A, Germany's concession of two cheap goals spoiled Thomas Muller's 100th international appearance and was a cruel end to a match they had controlled for 85 minutes.

Manchester City star Sane struck his second international goal shortly after Timo Werner's eighth-minute opener, but the hosts were left with a five-match competitive winless streak dating back to their forgettable World Cup.

"Of course we all wanted to win the game. We were 2-0 up. It's a little bit disappointing," Sane said.

"But everyone could see how we've improved and that we're looking to keep taking steps forward.

"The fans can see we have a plan and that we're capable of playing really good football.

"Obviously we now need to keep going for the 90 minutes, to play strong and good football. Then everyone will see that we'll come back strong.

"At the end it's annoying to have played a really good game and to draw."

Netherlands' impressive fightback earned them a place in the Nations League Finals at the expense of world champions France, who finished second in the group on head-to-head aggregate.

Topics you might be interested in:
Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
Muller hails 'exceptional' Sane
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Leroy Sane leaves the Germany squad
RELATED STORY
Sane spurred on by World Cup snub, Kroos criticism
RELATED STORY
Sane leaves Germany squad for 'personal reasons'
RELATED STORY
Guardiola has no issue with Sane despite Man City bench role
RELATED STORY
Werner: Sane can be Germany's Mbappe
RELATED STORY
Reports: Leroy Sane was dropped by Pep Guardiola against...
RELATED STORY
Guardiola explains axing Sane for Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Sane starts for Manchester City in Fulham clash
RELATED STORY
Sane confirms birth of daughter
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2018
Tomorrow ARG MEX 05:30 AM Argentina vs Mexico
Tomorrow CHI HON 05:45 AM Chile vs Honduras
Tomorrow PER COS 06:00 AM Peru vs Costa Rica
Tomorrow EL- HAI 06:30 AM El Salvador vs Haiti
Tomorrow PAN ECU 06:30 AM Panama vs Ecuador
ISL 2018-19
Tomorrow PUN JAM 07:30 PM Pune City vs Jamshedpur
22 Nov GOA BEN 07:30 PM Goa vs Bengaluru
I-League 2018-19
Today REA MOH 02:00 PM Real Kashmir vs Mohun Bagan
FA Cup 2018-19
Tomorrow SLO SUT 01:15 AM Slough Town vs Sutton United
Tomorrow CHA MAN 01:15 AM Charlton Athletic vs Mansfield Town
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us