Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Sane had Germany chances but failed to impress – Klose

Miroslav Klose defended Joachim Low's decision to ignore Leroy Sane for his World Cup squad, saying the winger failed to take his chances.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 07 Jun 2018, 19:17 IST
554
sane-cropped
Germany's Leroy Sane

The decision to leave Leroy Sane out of Germany's World Cup squad was taken because he failed to impress when on international duty, according to Miroslav Klose.

Sane enjoyed a remarkable season with Premier League winners Manchester City, scoring 10 times and setting up another 15.

Such impressive form resulted in him winning the Professional Footballers' Association's (PFA) Young Player of the Year award, while he was also nominated for the Players' Player of the Year.

Yet, his consistent excellence at club level was not enough to convince Germany head coach Joachim Low and his support staff – which includes Klose – to look beyond his failings with the national team.

Although Klose recognises the 22-year-old's prodigious ability, he simply feels Sane did not do enough in training or matches to usurp Julian Brandt.

"I said that we consulted with all coaches," Klose told reporters on Thursday. "He [Sane] knows that he is incredibly talented and that he brings a pace you don't see very often.

"He shows that in the Premier League, but, to be honest, he had many situations in training and during the games where he couldn't establish himself, like he did in the Premier League.

"I told you before, it was a hard decision. It was a decision for Julian [Brandt] and not against Leroy. It was really close."

Germany play their final World Cup preparation game against Saudi Arabia on Friday, before getting their title defence underway in a clash with Mexico on June 17.

Sane is still a very important player - Boateng backs...
RELATED STORY
Why have Germany left Sane out of the World Cup?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 shocking exclusions from the 23-man squads
RELATED STORY
Germany should be proud to have Sane, says Tah
RELATED STORY
Sane ready to show best form for Germany
RELATED STORY
Sane can't expect to be regarded like Muller or Ozil –...
RELATED STORY
Sane cut from Germany squad for World Cup; Neuer included
RELATED STORY
Sane exclusion puts Low under massive pressure – Ballack
RELATED STORY
5 World Cup records both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Leroy Sane is left out of the German...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
FT IND NEW
1 - 2
International Friendlies 2018
FT KOR BOL
0 - 0
Tomorrow EST MOR 09:30 PM
Tomorrow SER BOL 09:30 PM
Tomorrow SWE PER 10:45 PM
Tomorrow DEN MEX 11:30 PM
PP ISR ARG
10 Jun TUN SPA 12:15 AM
10 Jun FRA UNI 12:30 AM
10 Jun AUS BRA 07:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us